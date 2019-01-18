Multiple marketing touches close the sale. But are all marketing touches created equal? Not according to Neuroscience

Courtesy: Randall & Reilly; https://www.randallreilly.com

Over the past fifteen years, neuroscience research methods have helped many companies, including Google, measure actual, rather than just self-reported consumer response to ads or products.

Neuroscience research uses eye tracking, sensors, and MRI techniques to assess the visual attention, engagement and brain activity of test subjects. A 2015 study by Temple University Fox Center for Neural Decision Making employed neuroscience to gauge how people respond to physical and digital ads.

During the first phase, they exposed respondents to print and digital ads, and administered a survey to gauge preferences and recall of the ads. For the second phase, the respondents were exposed to new and previously seen ads, and asked whether they had seen the ads and if so, what format.

