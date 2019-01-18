Revisiting the Power of Print
Courtesy of: Pat Friesen, Target Marketing; https://www.targetmarketingmag.com
Haptically speaking, there’s a lot to be said for writing marketing messages for print. For starters, they have a better chance of being read when printed on paper and remembered than those viewed on a screen. (More on this later.)
If you’re not familiar with haptics, it’s the neuroscience of touch. What we know about haptics is based on extensive research that has produced fascinating findings.