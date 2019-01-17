Eversource Recognized for Two Energy-efficiency Programs in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Homeowners, renters, and business owners across Massachusetts are always looking for ways to reduce expenses, and that includes energy costs. In recognition of its efforts to help these customers better manage their energy, Eversource was recognized by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) with Exemplary Energy Efficiency Program awards for both its Home Energy Services (HES) program and Franchise Customer Initiative in Massachusetts. The national award recognizes the best utility programs across the country.

“It is an honor to be recognized by ACEEE for our programs, which have been very successful,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We strive to help all of our customers save energy and keep costs down wherever possible. We will continue working with homeowners and business owners across the Commonwealth on customized energy-efficiency solutions that will make their living spaces more comfortable and their businesses more competitive.”

ACEEE’s national review evaluates and recognizes exemplary programs in areas such as direct customer energy savings, cost-effectiveness, customer service, innovation, and expansion potential.

Eversource’s HES program takes a fuel-blind approach and provides in-home energy assessments, turnkey facilitation of weatherization measures, and 0% financing to help homeowners or renters retrofit their homes with cost-effective, energy-efficient measures. Since 2016, the energy saved through Eversource’s HES program in Massachusetts is enough to power approximately 6,000 homes for a year, and the greenhouse-gas emission reductions are equivalent to taking 1,062 cars off the road for a year.

“We felt like we were getting solid advice on how we could improve our energy use, and we were so surprised by the support we received to make those changes,” said Westhampton homeowners and HES program participants Elizabeth Preston and Cindy White. “To find out that the cost of the work would be offset so significantly with all the program incentives was really exciting.”