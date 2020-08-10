Multiple Sclerosis Center Opens at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD — Trinity Health Of New England announced the opening of the Joyce D. and Andrew J. Mandell Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care and Neuroscience Research at Mercy Medical Center. Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients in the Greater Springfield area are now able to access their healthcare needs in one central location with a team of specialists dedicated to every aspect of their care.

The Mandell Center, located at 175 Carew St. in Springfield, offers a combination of cutting-edge treatments, groundbreaking research, and innovative rehabilitation programs, and provides an all-inclusive treatment plan for each patient’s individual needs. In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, the model will include a nationally recognized team of MS specialists including neurologists, neuropsychologists, urologists, physiatrists, social workers, occupational and rehabilitation therapists, speech pathologists, physician’s assistants, and nurses.

The Mandell MS Center at Mercy is partnered with the world-renowned Joyce D. and Andrew J. Mandell MS Centers at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Conn. and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Conn.

“As part of Trinity Health Of New England, all three MS Centers share the same vision regarding the delivery of cutting-edge patient care and service excellence,” said Dr. Robert Krug, president of Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital. “Our dedicated team of providers is proud to welcome Mercy Medical Center’s MS patients, and we are confident they will benefit from the focused care and supportive services that we provide.”

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes a disruption in the myelin that insulates and protects nerve cells. MS is a long-lasting disease that can affect a person’s brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, causing problems with vision, balance, muscle control, and other basic body functions. Thus, having a variety of specialists in one location is invaluable for MS patients.

“The Mandell Multiple Sclerosis Center truly complements the services we offer at Mercy Medical Center because it exemplifies our mission to provide patient-driven, compassionate care in a state-of-the-art facility,” said Deborah Bitsoli, president of Mercy Medical Center. “Always mindful of the needs of our community, Mercy remains committed to supporting our patients by providing the latest and best in healthcare.”