NAI Plotkin Sells Former Manchester Hardware Building to CHD

EASTHAMPTON — NAI Plotkin, an office of NAI Global, a leading commercial real-estate brokerage firm located in Western Mass., announced it has sold 55-69 Union St., a 17,900-square-foot commercial building in downtown Easthampton known for many decades as Manchester Hardware.

The building was sold to the Center for Human Development (CHD) for $1.4 million and includes a total of 1.06 acres of land in downtown Easthampton. Jim Reardon and David Wolos of NAI Plotkin brokered the deal. CHD, which provides a broad range of community-oriented human services, plans on renovating the building to house a community-related program.