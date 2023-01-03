Nearly $2.74 Million Awarded to Combat Violence Against Women

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that dozens of law-enforcement, criminal-justice, and victim-services organizations have been awarded grants through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant program.

The federal funds will help Massachusetts agencies in efforts to prevent, reduce, and improve responses to acts of gender-based, sexual, and domestic violence; stalking; and human trafficking. The 44 grant recipients (click here for the full list) were selected through a competitive application process administered by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Each organization funded in FY 2023 will be eligible for additional funding during the three following years.

“These grants allow our Commonwealth to enhance our work combating domestic violence and sexual offenses,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “Meeting the needs of survivors, providing safety nets for those seeking to escape, and holding perpetrators accountable requires a coalition of law enforcement and service providers. VAWA funds have allowed us to build these vital partnerships and provide resources, not just in 2023, but for years to come.”

Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy explained that “these grants help improve how law enforcement and the criminal-justice system respond to violence against women through training opportunities and enhanced capacity to investigate and prosecute these offenses. It also ensures that the victims of domestic and intimate-partner violence, sexual assault and exploitation, and stalking have access to the services they deserve.”

OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton added that “the VAWA grant program is one of the most impactful programs administered by the Office of Grants and Research. These funds help ensure that victims have access to the protections of law enforcement and the criminal-justice system, as well as trauma-informed and culturally-competent services. We look forward to working alongside all our funded partners to achieve this mission.”