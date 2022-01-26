NEPM Names Deepa Krishna Director of Finance and Accounting

SPRINGFIELD — New England Public Media has named Deepa Krishna director of Finance and Accounting. Krishna will oversee the nonprofit media organization’s $10 million budget, working directly with internal departments as well as community funders and grantors.

“Deepa brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit accounting and grants management,” said Susan Fentin, chair of NEPM’s board of directors. “We are looking forward to having her share her expertise with us as we move forward under the leadership of our new president.”

A licensed certified public accountant, Krishna joins NEPM from the Connecticut Airport Authority in Windsor Locks, where she served as the accounting manager for Bradley International Airport and five general aviation airports, overseeing annual budgets and managing federal and state grants for the nonprofit organization. Prior to that, she was the finance manager for Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group.

She received her master’s degree in commerce and accounting from Madurai Kamaraj University, India, and her bachelor’s degree in commerce and accounting from Mahatma Gandhi University, India.