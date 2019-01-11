New Venue, Time Announced for Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

SPRINGFIELD — The Valley Blue Sox announced that the sixth annual Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame induction banquet presented by Westfield Bank has been moved to Hadley Farms Meeting House, 41 Russell St., Hadley. The banquet will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“With the immense amount of interest and support we have received from the local baseball community, it became apparent to our committee that a bigger venue was necessary to accommodate all interested attendees for the evening,” said Chris Weyant, general manager of the Valley Blue Sox. “We are very thankful to Westfield Bank and the Western Massachusetts community for their amazing support of this event, and look forward to another fantastic evening for baseball in the region.”

This year’s induction class includes Justine Siegal, Dana LeVangie, Karl Oliveira, Mike Laga, Jim Jachym, Mark Belanger, Candy Cummings, and the 2018 Pittsfield Little League team.

A limited amount of tickets for the banquet are still available. Prices are $50, or $450 for a table of 10. Dinner is included, and every guest will receive a pair of tickets to a 2019 Blue Sox home game. To purchase tickets, call (413) 533-1100 or visit valley-blue-sox.ticketleap.com/2019-hof.