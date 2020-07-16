Bay Path University Launches IngenioUs Podcast

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University has unveiled the premiere episodes of its new podcast, IngenioUs. Devoted to exploring relevant, provocative topics in higher education through the lens of innovation, IngenioUs is the brainchild of its host, Melissa Morriss-Olson, provost emerita of Bay Path University, distinguished professor of Higher Ed Leadership, and creator and director of the college’s new Center for Higher Education Leadership and Innovative Practices. She is also the author of the accompanying IngenioUs blog.

“Even before the coronavirus challenged institutions to rethink traditional learning paradigms, higher education was in a freefall, forcing colleges and universities to experiment with new models and ways of operating,” Morriss-Olson said. “Throughout my nearly 40-year career in higher ed, I’ve studied how leaders adapt to challenging environments, what conditions and factors make the most difference for those who are able to weather the storms and emerge more resilient and relevant than ever. With IngenioUs, I have an opportunity to speak with some of the most innovative and provocative thought leaders about the remarkable ways they’re changing their institutions and the higher-ed landscape. The hope is that our discussions will inspire deeper thought, ongoing conversation, and creative solutions to some of the biggest challenges and changes facing colleges and universities.”

Guests have included retired Bay Path President Carol Leary, reflecting on 25 years of innovative leadership; national thought leader Amer Ahmed, interim executive director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and visiting faculty at Dickinson College, discussing how to move beyond words to create lasting social-equity change; and Lenore Rodicio, executive vice president and provost at the nation’s largest community college, Miami Dade College, on how to reimagine higher education for the benefit of all students.

New episodes are released weekly. Subscribe to the podcast and blog here.