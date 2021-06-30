Next Step Saturday Slated for July 10 at Asnuntuck Community College

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) will hold a remote and on-campus Next Step Saturday on July 10. This event will be held both virtually and in person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will help new and continuing students with answering questions about how to apply, advising to select courses, and addressing questions regarding financial aid and registering.

New and continuing students are invited to attend the event. Participants will also be able to learn about the college’s more than 50 academic programs, in addition to Asnuntuck’s advanced manufacturing program. ACC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development Office will be available for those that would like to learn about non-credit certificate options.

Anyone who is interested in attending the online event but has not yet applied may complete the application (asnuntuck.edu/admissions/how-to-enroll) ahead of time to maximize their time during the event. To meet with an academic advisor during the event, schedule an appointment in advance by following the steps for new or continuing students at asnuntuck.edu/advising.

To learn more and to pre-register, visit asnuntuck.edu/nextstepsaturday. The college’s fall semester begins Thursday, Aug. 26.

Students do not need to wait until July 10 to enroll. Registration is now open for the fall semester, and students are encouraged to apply before the July 10 event.

PACT (Pledge to Advance Connecticut) funding will be available to those who qualify, if they apply and register by Thursday, July 15. Visit asnuntuck.edu/admissions/pact for information regarding this free college program.

Also on July 10, Griffin Health will be on campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to anyone interested in participating.