NFL Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. to Visit 6 Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary Today

SPRINGFIELD — 6 Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary will host a visit and event featuring NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr., famously known as Megatron, today, April 12, starting at 2 p.m. at 1860 Main St., Springfield.

Johnson, a 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductee and the holder of the single-season NFL receiving record, will stop by to celebrate a collaboration between 6 Brick’s and his own, Michigan-based cannabis brand, Primitive, which is now offered in Springfield through 6 Brick’s.

“We are excited to host 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr. and to carry his brand, Primitive,” said Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Brick’s. “We have worked hard to make connections like this all over Massachusetts to bring synergies to our product line but also to continue to bring positive notoriety to our hometown of Springfield. This Massachusetts-Michigan connection is exciting.”

As a promotion, customers purchasing one eighth-ounce will receive a complimentary photo opportunity with Megatron.

“With a focus on connecting customers with the best products sourced across the state, these events provide wonderful opportunities for our customers and community alike,” Shubrick added. “In addition to the chance to meet Calvin Johnson Jr., attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the Primitive brand and its lineup of premium cannabis products.”