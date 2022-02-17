Nominations Sought for Pynchon Award

SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is seeking nominations from throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for the Pynchon Award, which recognizes Western Mass. citizens who have rendered outstanding service to the community.

The Order of William Pynchon was established by the Advertising Club in 1915 to recognize and encourage individuals whose lives and achievements typified the ideals of promoting citizenship and the building of a better community in Western Mass. Past recipients include community volunteers, social activists, teachers, journalists, public servants, business leaders, philanthropists, historians, physicians, and war heroes — a diverse group united by their passion for this region.

Pynchon nominees are passionate about their community or cause and give selflessly of their time, talent, or treasure (sometimes all three). Pynchon recipients are recognized for giving a little more and doing a little more, making them role models for community involvement. Though nominees may serve in a leadership role, they are just as likely to work anonymously or behind the scenes.

The Pynchon Award is also not a recognition of lifetime achievement — age and length of service are unimportant — rather, it is depth of dedication and influence on the community that matters. A nominee’s impact need not be regionwide, just meaningful and impactful within the community. A complete list of recipients since 1915 can be found at www.adclubwm.org/pynchon-awards.

To nominate an individual, submit a letter explaining why the nominee should be considered, including biographical information, outstanding accomplishments, examples of service to the community, organizations he or she is or has been active in, and the names, phone numbers, and e-mail addresses of at least three people who can further attest to the nominee’s eligibility for induction into the Order of William Pynchon. The Pynchon trustees reserve the right to eliminate nominations from consideration due to insufficient information.

Qualifying nominees will be considered and researched by the Pynchon trustees, composed of the current and five past presidents of the Advertising Club. Nominations must be submitted by March 31, 2022 to William Pynchon Trustees, Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 1022, West Springfield, MA 01090-1022 or by e-mail to [email protected].

Pynchon medalists are chosen by unanimous decision of the Pynchon trustees. The 2022 recipients will be announced in June, with an awards ceremony tentatively scheduled for the fall.