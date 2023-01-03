North Adams Chamber Reports on 2022 in Review

NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams Chamber issued a statement reporting on a busy 2022.

“This year, the North Adams Chamber focused on connecting with the business community and learning how the organization can support business owners in a new and invigorating way,” it stated. “From casual networking events to interactive sticky-note activities, we learned lot about the challenges that business owners, entrepreneurs, artists, and community members are faced with every day.”

Among its activities, the chamber hosted and helped organize roughly 20 events and workshops in 2022, while 42 businesses participated in the chamber’s Technical Assistance program. Since 2021, the chamber has supported the creation of 21 full-time jobs and 16 part-time jobs; 12 businesses have received grants, and the chamber is currently working with or has helped with grant applications for five additional businesses; and the Technical Assistance program has helped maintain 22 jobs in the community.