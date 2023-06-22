North Adams to Celebrate Third Annual Pride Night on June 23

NORTH ADAMS — On Friday, June 23, North Adams Pride will host its third annual free celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and friends at MASS MoCA’s Courtyard A, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., rain or shine.

This year’s event has been built on the momentum of various projects over the last three years while honoring the LGBTQIA+ rights movement: two summer Pride celebrations, an award-winning float at the Fall Foliage Parade, and the first annual 2023 North Lights Ball (sold out).

North Adams Pride has taken additional steps to make the third annual Pride Night celebration diverse, special, and effective. Whereas more than 600 attendees participated in the previous year’s festivities, Pride organizers are ready for more and have planned a night of activities for all ages, including music, dancing, beverages, food to eat, and food for thought.

“I think it’s essential that our North Adams Pride Night celebration is celebratory but also educational and innovative,” said Andrew Fitch, North Adams Pride organizer. “Many hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills have been enacted or are under consideration in the United States right now. Queer-themed books are being banned, and life-saving healthcare is being denied to trans people. Our Pride celebration will present a wonderful opportunity to party, but also to learn a little more about how our community can come together to fight for good, and how our community can make changes to build a more inclusive and vibrant North Adams.”

John Tibbetts, North Adams Pride organizer, noted that “North Adams Pride participated at Berkshire Pride in Pittsfield on June 3, and there was excitement from attendees to see we are continuing the festivities in Northern Berkshire county on June 23 at MASS MoCA.”

Alexandra Foradas, curator at MASS MoCA and North Adams Pride co-organizer, added that “we’re thrilled to welcome back the North Adams Pride Night celebration to MASS MoCA for another year. It’s a beautiful celebration of the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community here in North Adams and throughout our region.”