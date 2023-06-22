Market Mentors Celebrates 20 Years with New Branding, Website, Florida Location

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors, LLC, the region’s largest marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with refreshed branding, a streamlined website (marketmentors.com), and a second location in Jupiter, Fla.

A woman-owned business, the agency was established in 2003 by Longmeadow resident Michelle Abdow, who initially focused on media buying for clients throughout New England. After two decades of growth and expansion, Market Mentors is now a fully integrated marketing agency serving clients with global reach.

“This is a major milestone for us, and we wanted to recognize it in an impactful way,” said Abdow, the agency’s president and CEO. “We’ve been busy helping our clients with their branding, marketing, advertising, and websites, and ours took a backseat for too long. We’re excited about the launch of our new look and site, which better represents the work we do and the creative and strategy we are known for.”

With regard to the agency’s second location, Abdow noted, “as our client geography has expanded, it made sense for us to have a second East Coast location. I see great potential in Florida, which boasts the fourth-largest economy in the country. I look forward to continuing to grow our client base here.”

Market Mentors represents regional, national, and international brands and offers all the services its clients need in-house, thanks to a team of generalists and specialists who possess a depth and breadth of experience across the marketing spectrum.

“We connect brands to customers — with unmatched market experience — and have fun doing it,” Abdow said. “Our experts provide valuable communications solutions via strategic marketing and public-relations plans, integrated advertising campaigns, exceptional content creation, data-based media buys, superior creative execution, and skilled website design and development.”