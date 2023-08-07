North Brookfield Savings Bank Names Kaz Borawski President, CEO

NORTH BROOKFIELD — The North Brookfield Savings Bank board of directors announced that Kaz Borawski has been appointed president and CEO, effective immediately.

“The board and I have been impressed by Kaz’s extensive and varied banking experience, and we look forward to continuing to work with Kaz to grow North Brookfield Savings Bank,” said Donna Boulanger, chairwoman of the bank’s board of trustees. “The board of directors has been impressed by his commitment to the bank, our employees, and the community.”

Borawski has more than 26 years of experience in industries including retail banking, investment banking, wealth management, and technology and operations at organizations such as JPMorgan Chase and MassMutual Financial Group. He has spent the last 13 years in community banking with United Bank, Merchants Bank, and Holyoke Credit Union before joining North Brookfield Savings Bank in February 2022 as chief financial officer.

Borawski holds a certificate from the New England School for the Financial Studies at Babson College, an MBA with a major in finance from Manhattan College in New York City, and a bachelor of business administration degree with a major in accounting from Baruch College, also in New York City.

“I would like to thank the board of directors for this opportunity to lead North Brookfield Savings Bank,” Borawski said. “Our bank has a valued team of employees who are dedicated to helping our customers with their financial needs, and I am proud to be the leader of this team. I look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers. North Brookfield Savings Bank is important to the communities we serve, and it has a long-standing tradition of excellence in customer service. The bank has enjoyed strong growth over the years and has a very strong capital position. I’m committed to continuing that legacy.”