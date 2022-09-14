Northern Berkshire United Way Appoints New Executive Director

NORTH ADAMS — The board of directors of the Northern Berkshire United Way (NBUW) announced the appointment of Duffy Judge as its new executive director. Judge has filled the role of interim executive director since March, following the vacancy created by Christa Collier when she departed for a position with the Massachusetts Children’s Alliance.

Judge has taken the lead on a number of important community initiatives and is committed to following the mission, vision, and values of the agency. He has made a strong commitment to the agency’s board of directors and staff, allowing NBUW to continue serving the Northern Berkshire community.

Judge came to NBUW from Berkshire United Way in Pittsfield, where he served as Development manager since July 2017.

“It has been a wonderful experience at Berkshire United Way, but I yearn to serve the community in which I have raised a family, Northern Berkshire,” he said. “This opportunity would allow me to have a direct impact on people I interact with every day, and that would be the absolute ideal for me.”

Since 1936, the Northern Berkshire United Way has provided funding to member agencies in North Berkshires that provide health, education, financial stability, and safety-net programs.