WNE School of Law Professor Jennifer Taub Elected to American Law Institute

SPRINGFIELD — Professor Jennifer Taub of the Western New England University School of Law has recently been elected to the American Law Institute (ALI), the leading independent organization in the U.S. producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize, and otherwise improve the law.

The organization includes judges, lawyers, and law professors from the U.S. and abroad, selected on the basis of professional achievement and demonstrated interest in improving the law. Taub will join 24 new members from across the country to advance the ALI mission to clarify the law through restatements, principles, and model codes.

At Western New England University School of Law, Taub teaches civil procedure, white-collar crime, and other business and commercial law courses. She was the Bruce W. Nichols Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School during the fall 2019 semester.

Taub joined the faculty of Western New England University School of Law in the fall of 2020. A legal scholar and advocate, she is devoted to making complex business-law topics engaging inside and outside of the classroom. Her scholarly research and writing centers on corporate governance, banking and financial market regulation, and white-collar crime. Similarly, her advocacy is focused on ‘follow the money’ matters, promoting transparency and opposing corruption.

Her book, Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White Collar Crime, was published in 2020 by Viking Press. Penguin Books published the paperback edition of Big Dirty Money last month with a new subtitle: Making White Collar Criminals Pay, with a new preface and epilogue updates.

Taub was a co-founder and organizer of the April 15, 2017 Tax March, when more than 120,000 people gathered in cities nationwide to demand President Trump release his tax returns. Relatedly, she has appeared on cable news programs including MSNBC’s Morning Joe, MSNBC’s Way Too Early, and CNN Newsroom to discuss the special-counsel investigation into links between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign and the death of Bernie Madoff.