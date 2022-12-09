OneHolyoke CDC to Host Annual Community Dinner on Dec. 14

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will host its annual Holyoke Community Dinner celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kelly School, 216 West St. All Holyoke residents are invited to celebrate the season with a free, Winter Wonderland-themed dinner that will also feature live performances and fun activities.

OneHolyoke has been hosting its free Community Dinner for the past six years. The event will return to its traditional in-person celebration this year, though residents also have the option to take their meals to go. During the pandemic, the organization continued to hold the Community Dinner as a contact-free event, providing more than 500 meal kits for the community.

The evening will feature live performances and fun activities, including arts and crafts and a holiday-tree contest. A committee of Holyoke residents and staff from Holyoke Public Schools, Enlace de Familias, and Vcare Medical have been working with OneHolyoke to organize this event.

The annual Community Dinner is also supported by many sponsoring community organizations, including Holyoke Health Center, PeoplesBank, Westside Finishing, Green Thumb Industries, Andy Ramos Electric, Polish National Credit Union, bankESB, Holyoke Mall, Holyoke Medical Center, Hope Worldwide, Homework House, MassHire, city of Holyoke, Mass in Motion, Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, Holyoke Housing Authority, WestMass ElderCare, Pat Duffy for State Representative, Let’s Move 5210, Carlos Vega Fund, Witman Properties, Fallon Health, Westfield Bank, Holyoke Gas and Electric, Clayton Insurance, Holyoke Public Library, Nuestra Raices, Truelieve, Bresnahan Insurance, YMCA, Holyoke Tax Service, Blossom Flowers, Committee to Elect Tessa, and R&S Cleaning Service.