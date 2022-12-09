‘We the Women’ Series at STCC to Feature Jacqueline Johnson Today

SPRINGFIELD — Today’s “We the Women” series at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will feature an in-person discussion with Jacqueline Johnson, chief operations officer of Caring Health Center Inc., which serves the state’s largest refugee community. The event will take place from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in the STCC Student Learning Commons (Building 19).

“We the Women” celebrates achievements by women leaders. Featuring local speakers, the series discusses women’s careers, accomplishments, and the barriers they face.

Johnson has more than 21 years of experience leading diverse teams in community-based organizations across the education and healthcare sectors. She began her career at Caring Health Center in 2008 and held roles there as program director for HIV prevention and insurance navigation programs prior to becoming chief operating officer in 2012.

Raised by a strong single mother, her upbringing motivated her to be her best self and instilled in her an unwavering determination that has guided her educational and professional journey.

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and urban development from Mount Holyoke College, a master’s degree in social justice education from UMass Amherst, and a doctorate in higher education leadership and organizational studies from Bay Path University, where she is also a member of the faculty.