OneHolyoke CDC to Lead Final Citywide Cleanup Day on Sept. 24; Cookout to Follow

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will lead the city’s final citywide trash cleanup day of the year on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers and Holyoke residents are encouraged to participate in the Citywide Clean Up and Cookout event, which, as the name suggests, will be followed by a cookout for participants.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 43 North Canal St., the Flats Community Building, at 10 a.m. Cleanup supplies will be provided by OneHolyoke CDC. Following the cleanup, volunteers will return to the Community Building for a cookout, hosted by OneHolyoke, with hot dogs, burgers, and refreshments.

The trash cleanup day is for the entire city of Holyoke. Residents and homeowners throughout the city are encouraged to clean up their yards, alleys, and lots on Sept. 24.

OneHolyoke CDC has taken a leadership position in cleaning Holyoke streets for the past four years by organizing weekly cleanups from spring to the end of summer. The organization encourages volunteers who participate in cleaning the streets of Holyoke to use the hashtag #KeepItClean2K22 on social media as a way of keeping the community connected throughout the initiative.