Opening Date Set for Greenfield’s New Public Library

GREENFIELD — The grand opening ceremony for Greenfield’s new public library will take place on Thursday, July 13, with the library opening to the public immediately following the festivities.

The last day for library operations at the Leavitt Hovey House at 402 Main St. will be Saturday, June 17, with library collections being moved to the new building next door at 412 Main St. June 21-23. Once the collection has been put in place, staff will spend the time from June 26 to July 12 setting up the building, checking to make sure all the technology works the way it should, learning how to use new equipment, and finding where all the light switches are.

During the transition when the library is closed, patrons can continue to use the library’s website, greenfieldpubliclibrary.org, to access its online resources, such as Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy, as well as Consumer Reports, archives of the Greenfield Recorder, and the library’s online subscription to the New York Times. In addition, the staff is busily preparing a number of online, virtual programs for patrons’ enjoyment.

Patrons will be able to reach staff via email, phone, and the ‘contact us’ form on the website, although response time may be slowed while computers and phones are being put in place.

Additional festivities will occur on Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. Keep an eye on the library’s website for information and details or register for one or more of the library’s email lists to receive updates at rb.gy/v8ua9.