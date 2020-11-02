Overland Lofts Begins Signing Tenants

SPRINGFIELD — Overland Lofts announced it is now accepting applications. Springfield’s Business Improvement District is offering a lease-signing incentive toward move-in expenses for tenants who sign a lease in the months of November and December. The Springfield BID will pay $200 toward the first month’s rent. Visit springfielddowntown.com for more information on this exclusive deal.

Overland Lofts is a new apartment development scheduled to open to residents in January 2021. It’s the first new apartment complex in Springfield’s downtown in decades. The apartment building is the result of an historic renovation of the Willy’s Overland Motor Co., the father to the modern-day Jeep. The building and apartment design retain features of the original building, with brick walls and industrial-style, energy-efficient windows, which will let in abundant natural light.

The 76,000-square-foot building will include 60 apartments ranging from lofts to two-bedroom units with state-of-the-art features such as granite kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers in every unit. Building amenities will include a fitness center, storage units, and a lobby with work/study spaces, a secured package locker, an entertainment and lounge area that will be available for private events, and a common area with comfortable seating for casual gatherings and guests.

Residents will have the option of renting parking spaces within the building or in the secure outdoor lot adjacent to the building. In addition, the construction of an on-property dog park is underway.