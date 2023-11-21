Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Distribute 250 Turkeys to the Gray House

SPRINGFIELD — On Nov. 20, the law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley donated and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House in its efforts to provide Thanksgiving dinner to families in Springfield.

“Each year, our staff looks forward to partnering with the Gray House,” Managing Partner Charlie Casartello said. “Donating food isn’t just about sustenance; it’s about feeding the roots of a thriving, interconnected community.”

The firm partnered with Arnold’s Meats to purchase the turkeys and arranged to have the birds delivered to the Gray House, where attorneys from the firm were on hand to personally distribute to individuals who had signed up with the Gray House to receive one.

“The work the Gray House performs in our community is essential,” Partner Earl Seeley III said. “Due to the significant rise in food costs, we couldn’t think of a better way to contribute than to help nourish our neighbors. We wanted to make the holidays special for everyone.”