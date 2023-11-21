Upcoming Tag Sale to Benefit Dress for Success Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host another of its popular clothing tag sales on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This time, the tag sale will take place at DFSWM’s new location at 45 Lyman St., directly across from Union Station in Springfield.

Hundreds of women have refreshed their wardrobes at past tag sales, while at the same time supporting Dress for Success’ mission to empower women to achieve economic independence.

Women can choose from an extensive array of clothing, shoes, accessories, and more. These new and gently used items include selections from name-brand fashion houses such as Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy, and many more. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25 or a larger bag for $45.

Tag-sale items are available in all sizes and carefully inspected, hung or neatly folded, and sorted by size and style. Volunteers will replenish the stock of items regularly throughout each day.

All proceeds of this tag sale go directly toward supporting Dress for Success’ programs and services, including work-readiness education, interview training, mentoring, and digital-literacy coaching. All these programs are available at no cost to women and non-binary people who are seeking meaningful employment.