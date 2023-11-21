Morgan Memorial Goodwill Names Jasmin Mujkic Vice President of Retail

BOSTON — Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries named Jasmin Mujkic vice president of Retail. He is a retail executive with more than 15 years of business leadership experience, including working in three Goodwill organizations across the country.

Mujkic joins Goodwill from LePrix, an e-commerce marketplace for luxury goods, where he was vice president. Prior to that, he was vice president of Retail Operations for Goodwill of Greater Washington, D.C. He has also held management positions at Goodwill of Greater East Bay in California and Goodwill of North Georgia.

“Jasmin is a great addition to our team,” said Joanne Hilferty, president and CEO of Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries. “He has a deep knowledge of the Goodwill retail social enterprise, is a proven leader in multi-site retail management, and is committed to the training aspects of our operations. Jasmin will play a key role as we continue to grow our retail enterprise in order to increase the number of individuals and communities we serve in Massachusetts.”

A native of Croatia, Mujkic began his retail career in Europe and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Zagreb.

Goodwill has 14 stores and 14 additional donation sites across Massachusetts that support its mission to help individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency achieve independence and dignity through work. Last year, there were more than 1 million customer transactions at these stores, and nearly 25 million pounds of donations were collected.