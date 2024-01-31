People on the Move

The certified public accounting firm Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C. announced two recent additions to its professional team. Kimberly Howarth, CPA received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University in 2005 and a master’s degree in accounting from Western New England University in 2007. Her prior experience includes the position of senior accountant specializing in tax preparation. She has vast experience in preparing and reviewing tax returns. In addition to working with small and mid-sized businesses to fulfill their accounting, payroll, and tax-preparation needs, she has significant experience preparing individual and trust returns, as well as probate accounting. Jenna Roux, CPA received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University in 2012 and her master of taxation degree from University of Hartford in 2015. Her previous experience includes the position of senior accountant focusing on multi-state corporate, partnership, individual, and nonprofit income-tax returns. In addition, she has expertise in real-estate accounting practices, as well as functioning as an ‘outsourced CFO’ providing strategic consulting and support of daily financial activities.

The Springfield Rotary Club presented Frank Colaccino and Samalid Hogan with Paul Harris Awards on Jan. 25 at the Student Prince Restaurant in Springfield. Colaccino, founder and president of the Colvest Group, earned a Paul Harris Award in recognition of years of outstanding service to the Springfield community and to the Rotary Club. In addition to his service and contributions to JGS Lifecare and American International College, for over 13 years Colaccino has chaired the Service Above Self Luncheon at the Basketball Hall of Fame. This event brings together more than 300 attendees from the Greater Springfield business community for a luncheon on Center Court at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Service Above Self luncheon recognizes the charitable work of local and national honorees. Through Colaccino’s leadership, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for the Basketball Hall of Fame and for Rotary grants that have been awarded to local charities. Hogan, CEO and principal consultant at Greylock Management Consulting, is the immediate past president of Springfield Rotary and its first Latina president. Under her leadership, Springfield Rotary started a corporate membership program, collaborated with Dress for Success to develop a long-term investment program for women entering the workforce, and created a Service Day with Habitat for Humanity. Her dynamic and cheerful leadership made her presidency a banner year for Springfield Rotary. Hogan’s service to her community includes board participation on the Governor’s Latino Empowerment Council, Tech Foundry, and the board of trustees of Springfield Technical Community College.

MP CPAs recently announced the promotion of Amanda LaBonte and Jack LaBranche to senior associates at the firm. LaBonte has experience managing tax filings for high-net-worth individuals, partnerships, limited-liability companies, corporations, trusts, and estates. She also maintains the firm’s social-media presence and website maintenance. She joined the firm in August 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and marketing and a master’s degree in accounting from Elms College. She sits on the Chicopee High School advisory board and works as a mentor and accounting advocate in the Springfield and Chicopee areas. She has also worked as a panelist on the business accounting panel at Elms College, where she answered questions from students and provided valuable industry insights. She belongs to the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield and frequently attends networking events in the area. LaBranche provides consulting and tax solutions to a diverse group of clients, including individuals, partnerships, limited-liability companies, corporations, and trusts. He specializes in working with high-net-worth clients and with private equity firms and their owners. He joined the firm in 2020 as an intern and transitioned to full-time upon his graduation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western New England University. He is active in the community as a part-time coach for West Springfield sports teams and a volunteer at a local soup kitchen, and was a past chairperson of the social action committee at MP CPAs, helping raise money for various local charities.

MP CPAs also announced the promotions of Brooke Williams to audit manager and Matt Baran to tax manager. Williams manages audits, reviews, and compilations for small to medium-sized businesses. She also manages audits of Massachusetts charter schools (governmental entities), nonprofit organizations (including yellow book and single audits), and employee benefit plans. She joined the firm in 2019 and has more than five years of experience in public accounting. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics and a master’s degree in accounting from Westfield State University. She is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. She takes an active role in the local community by participating in various community fundraising and networking events. Baran provides consulting and tax solutions to a diverse group of clients, including individuals, partnerships, corporations, and trusts. He specializes in working with high-net-worth clients and with private-equity firms and their owners. He joined the firm in 2018 as an intern and started full-time later that year. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting and taxation from UMass Amherst. He remains involved in recruiting and mentorship efforts with the university.

Bulkley Richardson announced that Stephen Holstrom and Lauren Ostberg were promoted to partner, effective Jan. 1. Holstrom is a general practice litigator with a focus on medical-malpractice defense. In addition to medical-malpractice cases, he has litigated complex tort actions, commercial disputes, insurance cases, complex class actions, and education cases. Ostberg, a key member of Bulkley Richardson’s intellectual property and technology and cybersecurity practice groups, also maintains a diverse commercial-litigation practice.

Bay Path University announced that Natalia Blank has been elected to serve as vice president for Academic Affairs, which was effective Jan. 2. Blank will serve on the executive leadership team and work across all divisions at the university. In her role, she will articulate a clear and compelling vision for the academic enterprise that builds on Bay Path’s innovative approach to higher education, marshals the collective talents of faculty and staff in an environment of collegiality and cooperation, and use data-driven decision making and strategic thinking to optimize the student experience, from access through successful completion, as well as the academic operations of the university. After a national search, Blank comes to Bay Path from D’Youville University in Buffalo, N.Y., where she served as vice president for Academic Affairs. She joins the leadership team with nearly 20 years working in university administrative roles, including associate provost for Academic Affairs and Assessment at Norwich University in Vermont. For more than 20 years, Blank has served in various roles on both the faculty and administrative side in education. As a teacher-scholar, she has been the author of numerous publications, earned several awards and honors for teaching excellence, and has received multiple grants in support of student and faculty research. She received her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Nizhegorod State University in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia, and went on to receive her doctorate in organic/organometallic chemistry from Dartmouth College.

Gabrielle Gould, executive director of the Amherst Business Improvement District (BID) and the Downtown Amherst Foundation (DAF), announced she will be stepping down from her position at the BID to form a consulting business. She will continue in a leadership capacity for the DAF and its management of the Drake, the live performance venue in downtown Amherst. Her final day at the BID will be Feb. 22. Appointed executive director in August 2019, Gould’s four-plus years at the helm of the organization have been filled with notable successes, including strengthening the BID’s relationship with town government and institutional partners, teaming with the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce on COVID relief for small businesses, producing signature downtown events like the Sip & Shop Stroll and Makers Market holiday event and Fire & Ice, and conceiving and launching the Drake, the downtown’s first-ever live performance venue. In recognition of their efforts, Gould and Claudia Pazmany, the chamber’s executive director, were named Difference Makers by BusinessWest in 2023. A search for Gould’s successor will commence in the coming weeks.

American International College (AIC) announced the appointment of Devin Kindred as director of Residence Life and Student Conduct. This appointment reflects the college’s recognition of Kindred’s commitment to delivering an exceptional student experience. In this new role, he will oversee residence education, student conduct, and housing operations at AIC. Serving as the chief housing officer for the college, he will manage the daily functions of the residence halls, supervise the professional live-in hall staff, and administer the student-conduct process. His responsibilities encompass providing support to professional and paraprofessional staff to foster a supportive living environment and maintaining a code of conduct that prioritizes the well-being and success of all students. Before assuming his new position, Kindred served as AIC’s assistant director for Residential and Commuter Student Living, managing housing operations and commuter-student relations. In addition to this role, he facilitated the Safe Zone – LGBTQ+ education series presented to more than 50 faculty and staff on campus. Before joining AIC, Kindred held positions as a residence-hall director at Sacred Heart University and residence director at Stonehill College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resource management from Western New England University, and later attained his master of education in higher education leadership from Endicott College.

Country Bank announced the recent promotions of five key team members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in their respective roles. These promotions reflect the bank’s commitment to recognizing and developing talent within the organization. Shane Elder has been promoted to first vice president, Business Banking team lead. With more than 11 years of experience in commercial lending and eight years in commercial-lending management, he has proven himself as a valuable asset to the Business Banking department. In addition to his role as team leader, he also oversees the Cash Management Sales department. Brett LoCicero has been promoted to first vice president, Facilities and Security. With seven years of service to the bank, his expertise in managing facilities and security operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nichols College and is pursuing his PMP (project management professional) certification. Justin Calheno has been promoted to vice president, Retail Lending Business Development officer. With 20 years of lending experience, including the last seven years with Country Bank, he brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Westfield State University and is currently attending the American Banker Assoc. Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Antonio Palano has been promoted to vice president, Retail Lending. His 15-year tenure at Country Bank showcases his commitment and dedication to the organization. Having progressed through various roles, he currently manages the Retail Lending Servicing and Operations departments. He holds an associate degree in business administration from Springfield Technical Community College and is a 2023 graduate of New England School of Financial Studies. Cuc Nguyen has been promoted to Retail Banking officer of the Paxton Banking Center. With more than 16 years of banking experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role. Her previous experience at Commerce Bank, Berkshire Bank, and DCU has equipped her with a deep understanding of front-line management and customer satisfaction. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Southern New Hampshire University.

Health New England announced the recent appointment of two vice presidents: Sarah Morgan, vice president of Human Resources, and Shawn Thamert, vice president of Sales and chief growth officer. Morgan has been promoted from within the organization, where she had been serving as director of Human Resources since 2021. In her new role as vice president of Human Resources, she leads and oversees Health New England’s human-capital and organizational-development operations, ensuring that business strategies, plans, and initiatives are developed and implemented in compliance with governing regulations, internal policies, and procedures. She is also responsible for identifying and implementing long-range strategic talent management goals. Morgan joined Health New England in 2019 as assistant general counsel. She was previously a litigation associate at Bulkley Richardson in Springfield. Morgan is a graduate of UMass Amherst and earned her juris doctor degree from the Western New England University School of Law. She is currently a master’s-degree candidate in diversity, equity, inclusion & justice leadership at Tufts University. As vice president, Thamert is responsible for the strategic direction, leadership, and oversight for all sales, product-development, and marketing programs, including the Medicare line of business. He is also responsible for Health New England’s partnerships with brokers, employer groups, and community nonprofit organizations. Thamert joined Health New England as interim vice president, Sales and Marketing, in February 2023. Since then, he has focused on strategic membership growth across all lines of business. He has nearly 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, including as vice president, Market Development for Commonwealth Care Alliance, as well as senior sales positions with MultiPlan, Geisinger Health System, Jackson Health System, Humana, Highmark, and Coventry. He received his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced the appointment of Victor Rodriguez Sr. as assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer. In this role, he intends to leverage his extensive experience and expertise to guide borrowers through the homeownership journey with personalized care and local market knowledge. He will be based at the bank’s South Hadley branch. Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of banking experience. Throughout his career, he has earned accolades such as the 2022 Realtor Affiliate of the Year from the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley. Rodriguez’s passion for mortgage lending extends beyond client transactions, as evidenced by his recent role as a guest speaker at the NEFMA fall conference, where he presented on the topic “Opportunities Await: Developing a Diverse Mortgage Customer Source.”

Peter Ruffini was installed as the 2024 president of the Realtor Assooc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV), a nonprofit trade association with more than 1,800 members. The 108th annual installation of officers and directors was held on Jan. 11 at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. A Realtor since 1996, Ruffini is the broker/owner of RE/MAX Connections and has made a long-term commitment to RAPV and the Realtor family. Since 2021, he has served on the local board of directors at RAPV, including as secretary in 2022 and treasurer in 2023. He is involved in several committees at the association, including the government affairs, mediator & ombudsman, professional standards, bylaws & policy task force, and finance. The RAPV named him Realtor of the Year in 2015 and 2021. Ruffini served as president of the Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors (MAR) in 2014. In addition to serving in leadership, he has been a member of the MAR board of directors since 2006. He received the MAR Private Property Rights Award in 2019 and the MAR Milton H. Shaw Distinguished Service Award in 2020. He also currently serves as chair of the Massachusetts Board of Registration for Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons and holds 11 professional designations and certifications.

Florence Bank recently announced that Ashley Swett has been named manager of the bank’s Customer Service Center at the main office in Florence. In her new role, she will oversee the staff responsible for assisting Florence Bank customers who contact the bank via telephone or email. Swett has 16 years of industry experience and is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies. She holds a certificate in supervision from the Center for Financial Training. Active in the community, Swett is currently a member of the Holiday Flair in Ware, where she enjoys the annual festival and parade.

Braman Termite & Pest Elimination announced the promotion of John McCarthy from account manager to sales director. In his new role, McCarthy is directly responsible for leading and developing Braman’s sales team while cultivating customer relationships for long-term customer satisfaction and growth. This includes developing long-range sales goals and objectives, as well as sales plans and tactics to meet and exceed those goals. McCarthy joined the Braman team in 2022 with 22 years of experience in a variety of leadership roles within the pest-control industry, including sales and service manager, branch manager, and district manager. He is a member of the National Pest Management Assoc.