PeoplesBank Announces 11 Promotions

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank recently announced the promotions of 11 associates.

Brian Canina was promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. He formerly served as senior vice president and chief financial officer. He has 19 years of accounting and banking experience.

Lynn Brown was promoted to senior vice president, Commercial Lending. She formerly served as first vice president, Commercial Lending. She possesses more than 30 years of commercial banking experience.

Shaun Dwyer was promoted to senior vice president, Commercial Lending. He previously served as first vice president, Commercial Lending, and possesses more than 20 years of commercial banking experience.

Xiaolei Hua was promoted to vice president, portfolio manager II. He formerly served as assistant vice president, portfolio manager II, and has 12 years of banking experience.

Matt Krokov was promoted to vice president, portfolio manager II. He previously served as assistant vice president, portfolio manager II, and has more than eight years of banking experience.

Jeff Reinke was promoted to vice president of Operational Risk. He previously served as operational risk officer and has 17 years of financial, risk, and operations experience in the private-equity-investment and institutional wealth-management industries.

Brian Rheaume was promoted to vice president, Information Technology. He previously served as assistant vice president, Information Technology, and has 16 years of information-technology experience.

Alisa Feliberty was promoted to assistant vice president, Customer Solutions officer. She previously served as Customer Solutions manager and has seven years of banking experience.

Chrissy Kiddy was promoted to assistant vice president, Corporate Responsibility and Social Media. She formerly served as Corporate Responsibility and Social Media manager and has five years of banking experience.

Danielle Rosario was promoted to assistant vice president, Chicopee Banking Center manager. She formerly served as Hadley Banking Center manager and has 15 years of retail banking experience.

Erinn Young was promoted to assistant vice president, Deposit Operations officer. She formerly served as Deposit Operations officer and has 22 years of banking experience.