Peter Pan, Bean Restaurant Group Delivering Lunch to First Responders, Health Workers

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines​ and the Bean Restaurant Group​ are teaming up deliver lunch to first responders and frontline workers on a Peter Pan bus. The mission is to show support and gratitude to local healthcare heroes while supporting local restaurants. The first delivery will take place Wednesday, April 8, with food provided by Frigo’s.

To donate to the campaign, click here or visit peterpanbus.com/stuff-the-bus-feed-the-fight-western-mass.

