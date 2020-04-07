United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs Offering Breakfast for Springfield First Responders

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield have introduced the Good Morning Heroes program, a joint effort to give back to the first responders working hard and risking their lives for our community.

Good Morning Heroes will provide grab-and-go breakfast bags to Springfield first responders. They will be available on weekdays, 8-9 a.m. or until the bags run out, in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield parking lot on Carew Street. The program will run from Friday, April 10 until Monday, May 4, coinciding with Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home order.

In doing so, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield and the United Way of Pioneer Valley are working together to show appreciation to the workers keeping people safe and healthy every day, especially now, during this unprecedented global pandemic.

For more information or to volunteer, e-mail Vinny Borello at [email protected].