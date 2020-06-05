Peter Pan Bus Lines Resumes Service with CDC-approved Cleaning Process

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines buses will be back on the road serving major cities along the Northeast corridor starting today, June 5, and the company has developed a new cleaning process to keep both customers and employees safe.

“Shutting down was one of the hardest things we have ever done,” said Peter Picknelly, chairman of Peter Pan Bus Lines and third-generation leader of the family-owned company. “We also know that our customers have been through a lot as well. So, we are happy to be back on the road, serving our customers again, but now using the best cleaning and sanitizing practices in the transportation industry.”

During the shutdown, Peter Pan Bus Lines continued to improve its contactless boarding procedures and technologies. The company also made a significant investment in its bus cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Currently, Peter Pan Bus Lines is the only bus company using CDC-approved PermaSafe to continuously kill viruses, including COVID-19, bacteria, germs, and mold on contact. The non-toxic product also purifies passenger cabin air while making the interior surfaces antimicrobial and self-sanitizing. The company also uses state-of-the-art Victory electrostatic handheld sprayers, together with the powerful BruTabS6 sealant, to sanitize and disinfect. The virus-killing sprayer is used over the bus. Peter Pan Bus Lines cleans all its coaches every day, with some of them being cleaned mid-route.

“No-contact boarding means that, once they have purchased their ticket online or through our app, all passengers have to do to board is to simply walk up to the bus and give the driver their name,” Picknelly added. “In terms of safety and sanitizing, we are leading the industry with our CDC-approved approach. In fact, a hospital recently asked us to clean their staff buses.”

In addition, passengers are required to wear a face mask at all times while boarding, traveling, and exiting the coach; the first row of seats behind the driver will not be open for passengers; while the bus is occupied, fresh air will be continuously circulating; and employees have been issued personal protective equipment, including face masks and hand sanitizer, to follow CDC recommendations.

Routes and schedules are still changing frequently, so customers should visit peterpanbus.com for the latest information.