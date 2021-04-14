Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Brewing Up Diversity

White Lion Brewery owner Ray Berry recently teamed up with the owners of three other Massachusetts breweries — C.J. Eldridge of Arcpoint, Kevin Merritt of Crue Brew, and Arnold Cazeau of 67 Degrees — on a project they hope will draw more people of color to the industry. The project is a beer called “As One” — a juicy New England IPA available during White Lion’s weekly “Cans to Go” sessions at the brewery. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this limited-release brew will help fund a scholarship at Holyoke Community College for students of color who enroll in its beer, cider, and winemaking program. Pictured: Cazeau and his wife, Stephanie (right), talk to Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of Institutional Advancement at HCC, at an event at White Lion announcing the project.

Grand Opening

Second Chance Home Care, located at 200 North Main St., Suite 4 South, East Longmeadow — a non-medical home-care agency that serves the elderly, special-needs, and autism population — recently held a grand-opening ceremony. Town Manager Mary McNally was in attendance to help cut the ribbon and welcome the Second Chance team (pictured), including Director Veronica Anderson (left), to East Longmeadow. Second Chance provides a full spectrum of home-care services ranging from assistance with daily living, special needs, and autism respite services to just a little help at home.

Delivering the Goods

Visiting Angels of West Springfield donated 200 St. Patrick’s Day goody bags to Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center located in Holyoke. These bags included St. Patrick’s Day treats and a little leprechaun for some festive spirit. These donations were distributed to the staff and residents of the healthcare center for their holiday party. Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center offers clinical services and specialized programs for the rehabilitation of their residents. Visiting Angels is a home-healthcare service that offers senior in-home care, elderly care, and care for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.