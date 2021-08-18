Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Learning Takes Flight

Fly LUGU Flight Training is partnering with Boy Scouts of America to help the local troop earn their aviation merit badge. Flight instructors from Fly LUGU are volunteering their time to help the young Scouts attain the badge. Instructors are taking pride in teaching the boys airport operations and basic flight instruments, as well as demonstrating a proper pre-flight inspection on a Cessna 172. For many of the Scouts, it is their first time being up close to a small aircraft.

Grand Opening

Brenda Cuoco & Associates Real Estate Brokerage recently opened its second office location at 714 Bliss Road in the Longmeadow Shops. Cuoco has more than 16 years of experience in the industry and is looking forward to bringing her passion and knowledge to the Longmeadow market.

Movie Nights

North Square at the Mill District in Amherst will wind down its summer outdoor cinema series on Aug. 25 with a showing of Mamma Mia! Series partners include (pictured, from left) Tony Maroulis, vice president of Real Estate & Development at W.D. Cowls Inc.; Arthur Haskins, property manager of North Square at the Mill District; Cinda Jones, president of the Mill District; Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; and Yasmin Chin Eisenhauer, executive director of Amherst Cinema.