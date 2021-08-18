Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Unifund Corp. v. Joshua Pollier and Ondrick Materials & Recycling, LLC, trustee

Allegation: Balance owed on a judgment: $34,082.43

Filed: 7/19/21

Alejandro Ramos v. Appleton Exchange, LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $22,709.55

Filed: 8/4/21

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Fotio I. Gazis v. Triseptagon, LLC and Demetrios G. Venetis

Allegation: Failure to pay wages, breach of contract: $105,986

Filed: 7/21/21

Robert DeCordova v. Craftsman’s Assoc. Inc. d/b/a Summer Lodge 5 Masonic Temple

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $66,383.48

Filed: 7/26/21

Jaime Hernandez v. FSP Associates Inc. d/b/a Burger King and Urstadt Biddle Properties, LLP

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $256,584.28

Filed: 7/29/21

Denise Gama v. Eversource Energy

Allegation: Negligence, nuisance, and trespass causing property damage

Filed: 7/30/21

Jacqueline Nazario v. the 419 Main Street Realty Trust

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $39,067.25

Filed: 8/2/21

Valerie Castro v. the Stop & Shop Companies Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $56,026.02

Filed: 8/3/21

Chicopee Crossing, LLC v. Sleepy’s, LLC a/k/a Mattress Firm

Allegation: Breach of contract: $146,311

Filed: 8/5/21