Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Unifund Corp. v. Joshua Pollier and Ondrick Materials & Recycling, LLC, trustee
Allegation: Balance owed on a judgment: $34,082.43
Filed: 7/19/21
Alejandro Ramos v. Appleton Exchange, LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $22,709.55
Filed: 8/4/21
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Fotio I. Gazis v. Triseptagon, LLC and Demetrios G. Venetis
Allegation: Failure to pay wages, breach of contract: $105,986
Filed: 7/21/21
Robert DeCordova v. Craftsman’s Assoc. Inc. d/b/a Summer Lodge 5 Masonic Temple
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $66,383.48
Filed: 7/26/21
Jaime Hernandez v. FSP Associates Inc. d/b/a Burger King and Urstadt Biddle Properties, LLP
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $256,584.28
Filed: 7/29/21
Denise Gama v. Eversource Energy
Allegation: Negligence, nuisance, and trespass causing property damage
Filed: 7/30/21
Jacqueline Nazario v. the 419 Main Street Realty Trust
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $39,067.25
Filed: 8/2/21
Valerie Castro v. the Stop & Shop Companies Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $56,026.02
Filed: 8/3/21
Chicopee Crossing, LLC v. Sleepy’s, LLC a/k/a Mattress Firm
Allegation: Breach of contract: $146,311
Filed: 8/5/21