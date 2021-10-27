Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Celebrating a Legacy

Square One celebrated the career and legacy of Joan Kagan, its former president and CEO, at a retirement party on Oct. 14. Pictured from top: Kagan addresses the gathering at the Starting Gate at GreatHorse. Center: from left, Melissa Blissett, vice president of Family Services; Kris Allard, vice president of Development & Communication; Kagan; Maria Bedard, vice president of Early Education & Care; Dawn DiStefano, president and CEO; and Joni Beck Brewer, retired vice president of Family Services. Bottom: Kagan with a painting gifted by local artists and Bay Path University students Cora Swan and Audira Cave. The painting will hang at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center as a way of honoring Kagan for her years of service.

Cutting the Ribbon

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries recently held a ribbon-cutting event at its newly renovated store on University Drive in Amherst. Pictured, from left: store Manager Cynthia Bartels, Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty, Goodwill board member Kathleen Murphy, Amherst Town Council President Lynn Griesemer, Amherst Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Youssef Fadel, state Rep. Mindy Domb, and Goodwill Senior Director of Retail Robert Niejadlik.

Growing STEM

Springfield Technical Community College was recently awarded two grants worth more than $7 million from the U.S. Department of Education to boost student success among Latinx and low-income students in STEM fields. Pictured at the ceremony announcing the grants: from left, STCC President John Cook, state Rep. Orlando Ramos, state Rep. Bud Williams, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Shai Butler, STCC’s vice president of Advancement and External Affairs.

Hunger Relief

State legislators visited Rachel’s Table recently to announce $25,000 in funding secured for food rescue and distribution efforts. Pictured from left: state Rep. Brian Ashe; a staffer for state Rep. Bud Williams, Jodi Falk, director of Rachel’s Table; state Sen. Eric Lesser; Sarah Maniaci, associate director of Rachel’s Table; Nora Gorenstein, interim executive director of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts; Ellen Gold, board president of Rachel’s Table; and state Rep. Jacob Oliveira.