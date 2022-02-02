Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Investing in the Future

Behavioral Health Network Inc. (BHN) recently received a $25,000 donation from Country Bank to benefit the Katherine B. Wilson Staff Excellence Fund. BHN established the fund to support the career and professional development of the organization’s workforce and assist in achieving social-justice objectives.

Taking Pride in Supporting Families

For 41 years, the Brightside Angel Campaign has directly benefited those served by the programs and services of Brightside for Families and Children. As in years past, the Brightside paper angels were available in all 31 Pride Stores throughout the local area, and that effort raised $7,500.

Answering the Call

Second Chance Animal Services is thanking the 900 supporters who made more than $30,000 in gifts in honor of the late Betty White, a noted animal advocate. All donations to Second Chance made through the Betty White Challenge will help keep pets and people together through the nonprofit’s Homebound to the Rescue program that brings veterinary services directly to low-income senior communities at no cost.