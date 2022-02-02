Picture This

Top Banner

Investing in the Future

Pictured, from left: Mandy Pappas, care coordinator at BHN; Kathleen Cordier, family partner at BHN; Steve Winn, BHN president and CEO; and Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank.

Behavioral Health Network Inc. (BHN) recently received a $25,000 donation from Country Bank to benefit the Katherine B. Wilson Staff Excellence Fund. BHN established the fund to support the career and professional development of the organization’s workforce and assist in achieving social-justice objectives.

 

 

Taking Pride in Supporting Families

Pictured, from left: Pride’s Tara Lashway; Geoffrey Hoyt, chief Development officer at Mercy Medical Center; Pride Stores CEO Bob Bolduc; Pride’s Jeremy Skiba; Dr. Edna Rodriguez, director of Behavioral Health at Mercy Medical Center; Pride’s Shannon Cooley; and Pride Stores President Marsha Medina.

For 41 years, the Brightside Angel Campaign has directly benefited those served by the programs and services of Brightside for Families and Children. As in years past, the Brightside paper angels were available in all 31 Pride Stores throughout the local area, and that effort raised $7,500.

 

 

Answering the Call

Pictured: Second Chance Medical Director Dr. Ashley Raymond examines a dog during a Homebound to the Rescue visit to the Holyoke Senior Center.

Second Chance Animal Services is thanking the 900 supporters who made more than $30,000 in gifts in honor of the late Betty White, a noted animal advocate. All donations to Second Chance made through the Betty White Challenge will help keep pets and people together through the nonprofit’s Homebound to the Rescue program that brings veterinary services directly to low-income senior communities at no cost.

 

 

