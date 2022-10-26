Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Community Effort

For 100 days, from Memorial Day until Labor Day, Freedom Credit Union accepted cash and non-perishable food donations at all its branch locations as part of its year-long 100th-anniversary celebration. Donations from members, staff, and the community totaled more than $4,100 for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and 930 pounds of food for the Gray House in Springfield.

Funding the Fun

Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,450 to the Hampden Senior Center in support of the facility’s many fun events it hosts throughout the year. The donation will help offset the cost of the center’s Alzheimer’s Association Dinner, Grandparents Day, Halloween Luncheon, Thanksgiving Grab and Go Lunch, and Holiday Luncheon.

Meeting of the Minds

The accounting and tax firm Meyers Brothers Kalicka hosted a gathering for emerging leaders from across the area on Oct. 20 in the parking lot outside its offices in Holyoke. Leaders from Western Mass. and Northern Conn. gathered for networking, local brews, pub fare, trivia, games, and good conversation.

