Freedom Credit Union
Picture This

Picture This

Email 'Picture This' photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Community Effort

Freedom Credit Union

Pictured, from left: Freedom Credit Union’s Stephen Phillips, Facilities Maintenance; Kara Herman, vice president, Retail Administration; and David Chase, vice president, Member Business Lending, get ready to deliver food

 

For 100 days, from Memorial Day until Labor Day, Freedom Credit Union accepted cash and non-perishable food donations at all its branch locations as part of its year-long 100th-anniversary celebration. Donations from members, staff, and the community totaled more than $4,100 for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and 930 pounds of food for the Gray House in Springfield.

 

Funding the Fun

Funding the Fun

Pictured: Adriano dos Santos (right), Monson Savings Bank’s Hampden branch manager, delivers the $1,450 donation to Wendy Cowles, outreach coordinator for the Hampden Senior Center

Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,450 to the Hampden Senior Center in support of the facility’s many fun events it hosts throughout the year. The donation will help offset the cost of the center’s Alzheimer’s Association Dinner, Grandparents Day, Halloween Luncheon, Thanksgiving Grab and Go Lunch, and Holiday Luncheon.

 

Meeting of the Minds

The accounting and tax firm Meyers Brothers Kalicka hosted a gathering for emerging leaders from across the area on Oct. 20 in the parking lot outside its offices in Holyoke. Leaders from Western Mass. and Northern Conn. gathered for networking, local brews, pub fare, trivia, games, and good conversation.

