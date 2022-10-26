Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Lakes National Emergency Physicians Inc. v. Health New England Inc. and Does 1 through 50
Allegation: Services, labor, and material contract; breach of implied contract; tortious interference with business relationships; unfair competition: $2,500,000
Filed: 9/29/22
Mingdian Zhang v. Robert Sonsini and Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative
Allegation: Negligence: $50,000+
Filed: 9/29/22
Raybern Foods LLC v. C&K Machine Co. Inc.
Allegation: Goods sold and delivered, breach of contract, breach of express warranty, unjust enrichment: $581,709
Filed: 10/4/22
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Insa Inc. v. Cultiva Systems LLC, Addison HVAC LLC, Hesnor Engineering Associates PLLC, Mueller Refrigeration Products Co., and Growroom Technologies LLC
Allegation: Construction dispute, property damage, breach of contract, breach of express warranty, professional negligence/malpractice, breach of warranty of merchantability, product liability, unjust enrichment, breach of warranty of fitness for a particular purpose
Filed: 7/8/22
Joshua Feidstein v. Town of Amherst
Allegation: Property damage: $5,100
Filed: 7/14/22
Craig Brown v. Leeds MA SNF LLC d/b/a Highview of Northampton
Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury, medical malpractice: $194,000
Filed: 7/14/22
Philips Enterprises Inc. v. Okabashi Brands Inc.
Allegation: Goods sold and delivered, breach of contract: $99,696.20
Filed: 8/3/22
Wayne Parker v. Robert Schapiro, MD
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $100,000
Filed: 8/26/22