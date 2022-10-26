Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Lakes National Emergency Physicians Inc. v. Health New England Inc. and Does 1 through 50

Allegation: Services, labor, and material contract; breach of implied contract; tortious interference with business relationships; unfair competition: $2,500,000

Filed: 9/29/22

Mingdian Zhang v. Robert Sonsini and Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative

Allegation: Negligence: $50,000+

Filed: 9/29/22

Raybern Foods LLC v. C&K Machine Co. Inc.

Allegation: Goods sold and delivered, breach of contract, breach of express warranty, unjust enrichment: $581,709

Filed: 10/4/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Insa Inc. v. Cultiva Systems LLC, Addison HVAC LLC, Hesnor Engineering Associates PLLC, Mueller Refrigeration Products Co., and Growroom Technologies LLC

Allegation: Construction dispute, property damage, breach of contract, breach of express warranty, professional negligence/malpractice, breach of warranty of merchantability, product liability, unjust enrichment, breach of warranty of fitness for a particular purpose

Filed: 7/8/22

Joshua Feidstein v. Town of Amherst

Allegation: Property damage: $5,100

Filed: 7/14/22

Craig Brown v. Leeds MA SNF LLC d/b/a Highview of Northampton

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury, medical malpractice: $194,000

Filed: 7/14/22

Philips Enterprises Inc. v. Okabashi Brands Inc.

Allegation: Goods sold and delivered, breach of contract: $99,696.20

Filed: 8/3/22

Wayne Parker v. Robert Schapiro, MD

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $100,000

Filed: 8/26/22