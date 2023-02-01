Picture This

Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Trees of Hope

Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai raised $175,686 through the second annual Trees of Hope event, far surpassing last year’s tally of $126,823.

 

Pictured, from left: Cathy Riley of Gary Rome Hyundai (GRH); Rosemarie Zello and Celine Hamilton Quill from Ronald McDonald House (RMH); Brianna Zemrock, Daisy Rome, and Gary Rome from GRH; RMH Executive Director Michelle D’Amore; and Dara Davignon and Brittany Zabielski from GRH.

 

 

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

The second annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising drive at bankESB collected $35,000 for 14 local food pantries. Throughout November, the bank invited customers, employees, and community members to donate at bankESB branches. All donations were matched by bankESB and the total divided equally among food pantries in Western Mass. communities the bank serves.

 

Pictured: bankESB Vice President and Easthampton Branch Officer Gary Turku presents a $2,500 check to Jillian Morgan of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

 

New Name, Broader Mission

On Jan. 25, the Children’s Study Home rebranded as Helix Human Services. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and members of the community joined board members, faculty, staff, and Executive Director Will Dávila (pictured at podium) for the unveiling at the Merriam-Webster building in Springfield. The need to rebrand the agency was identified during a seven-month strategic-planning process that involved representatives of the board and staff. Now, Helix Human Services focuses on helping not only children and women, but all adults and families affected by trauma.

