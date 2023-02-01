Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Nydia Burgos v. MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC and MGM Resorts Springfield

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $19,000

Filed: 11/29/22

Charles Mead v. Consolidated Rail Corp.

Allegation: Failure to use ordinary care and caution; failure to take effective action to reduce, modify, or eliminate duties, equipment, or practices to minimize or eliminate exposure; failure to test railroad facilities, locomotives, equipment, yards, buildings, and right of ways for the presence of toxic materials and carcinogens; failure to engage in followup monitoring of facilities, equipment, yards, buildings, and right of ways for the presence of toxic materials and carcinogens; failure to properly remediate known toxic materials and carcinogens from facilities, locomotives, equipment, yards, building, and right of ways; failure to periodically test employees for physical effects of exposure to toxic materials and carcinogens and failure to take appropriate action; failure to warn plaintiff of risk of contracting cancer or other diseases as a result of exposure to known carcinogens; failure to make reasonable efforts to inspect or monitor the level of exposure to carcinogens; failure to provide plaintiff with knowledge of reasonably safe and sufficient clothing and proper protective equipment to protect against exposure to carcinogens; failure to provide plaintiff with protective equipment designed to protect against exposure to toxic materials and carcinogens; failure to comply with existing federal, state, and local statutes, ordinances, and regulations pertaining to presence of toxic and carcinogenic substances and employee exposure; failure to undertake proper medical examinations and diagnostic studies to determine plantiff’s exposures; failure to promulgate, implement, and enforce rules, regulations, and policies to eliminate or reduce exposure; failure to ensure locomotives are in proper condition and are safe to operate without unnecessary danger as required by Locomotive Inspection Act; negligence resulting in personal injury: $525,000

Filed: 11/29/22

Maria Valego v. City of Holyoke and G&H Landscaping Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $14,600

Filed: 12/1/22

Marjorie Sullivan v. Big Y Express and Krishnakant Swadia as trustees of Yashvi Realty Trust

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $60,000

Filed: 12/2/22

Linda Dobiecki v. Pamela Coe, personal representative for the estate of Nicholas Coe, MD; Carolyn Messere, MD; Pamela White, RN; John Doe, RN; and Baystate Medical Center

Allegation: Medical malpractice, medical negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress: $1,000,000

Filed: 12/2/22

Leilanie Jusino, a minor, by and through her parents and next friends, Michael Jusino and Carina Diaz v. Fun Z Trampoline Park Westfield LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $22,295.91

Filed: 12/5/22

Roberto Hernandez, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. DFA Dairy Brands Ice Cream, LLC

Allegation: Unpaid wages, violation of Massachusetts Overtime Act, violation of Massachusetts Wage Act, timekeeping system failure to properly account donning, doffing, and walking activities: $75,000+

Filed: 12/5/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

All Parts Racing LLC v. Energy Site Services LLC and the Minority Alliance Group LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment: $55,000

Filed: 12/16/22

Marc Whalen v. Hugh Manheim and Manheim Farm Plastics Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury: $52,631.20

Filed: 12/19/22

Liz Cross v. Enterprise FM Trust and Joss Dore

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury: $119,587.60

Filed: 12/20/22

Edward Scott Corbett v. Mananto Enterprises LLC, Tala Hotels Holding LLC, and Mansour Ghalibaf

Allegation: Employment discrimination, handicap discrimination and failure to accommodate, age discrimination, race discrimination, retaliation: $5,000,000

Filed: 12/20/22