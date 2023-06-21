Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Back to School

Community leaders, educators, architects, and stakeholders recently gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Franklin Avenue Elementary School in Westfield. The event marked the official start of construction for this state-of-the-art educational facility.

Max on Monday

More than 200 people were on hand for the third monthly Max on Monday event, hosted by Max Tavern on June 5 at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Each month introduces several featured companies and one nonprofit for cocktails, connections, and complimentary hors d’oeuvres with the goal of reconnecting businesses and community. This month’s featured companies were Liberty Bank; the Dowd Agencies; Burgess, Robb & Grassetti; and Bacon Wilson.

Local Impact

Living Local 413, a nonprofit business community organization dedicated to helping the Western Mass. business community become stronger and more self-sustaining, hosted its first annual meeting on May 31 at Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow. The event introduced Robert Barkett as the newly appointed executive director and featured a ceremonial presentation to thank state Rep. Brian Ashe for securing a $100,000 grant for Living Local 413.