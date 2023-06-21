Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

New England Industrial Uniform Rental Service Inc. v. All Parts Racing LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, failure to pay for services rendered: $58,121

Filed: 5/16/23

One Stop Ship Inc. d/b/a the UPS Store #1664 v. United Business Machines Inc., De Lage Landon Financial Services Inc., anc DLL Financial Services LLC

Allegation: Breach of lease for equipment, attempt to enforce adhesion contract

Filed: 5/18/23

Maxwell Wiggins v. Family Custom Builders LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $35,000

Filed: 5/19/23

Joseph Pacella v. Polish National Home of Hartford Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $75,523.73

Filed: 5/23/23

Gregory Webster v. Springfield College

Allegation: Failure to pay wages, failure to pay minimum wages, breach of contract: $85,000

Filed: 5/30/23

Eddie Rivera v. Holyoke High Street LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing property damage: $1,198,000

Filed: 5/30/23

Dianna Koziol v. Michael Noonan, MD; Daniel O’Grady, PA-C; Michael Stevens, PA-C; Kornelia Hammerschmidt, PA; Louis Durkin, MD; and Trinity Health Of New England ACO LLC d/b/a Mercy Medical Center

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $50,000+

Filed: 5/31/23

John Chase v. Monsanto Co.

Allegation: Negligence, breach of express and implied warranties: $6,000,000

Filed: 6/1/23