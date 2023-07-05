Picture This

Hooplandia Scores Big

The inaugural edition of Hooplandia saw thousands of basketball enthusiasts of all ages tip off on dozens of courts at the Eastern States Exposition — with featured games at the Basketball Hall of Fame — on June 23-25. The Northeast’s premier 3-on-3 tournament featured a visit from local legend Rebecca Lobo (top right); plenty of food, entertainment, and fun activities; and, of course, the tournament games, after which the champions in each division (like the girls team from Enfield pictured above) celebrated their victory. Pictured at right: Gene Cassidy (left), president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, shares a moment during the festivities with Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

 

Gene Cassidy (left), president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, shares a moment during the festivities with Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

 

 

Executive Leadership Breakfast

 

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll was the keynote speaker at the college’s sixth annual Executive Leadership Breakfast on June 27. More than 150 people attended the event and heard Driscoll speak about the administration’s vision for the Commonwealth and for Western Mass. “Governor Healey and I are committed to making Massachusetts more affordable, competitive, and equitable,” Driscoll said. “Together, we will move Massachusetts forward and deliver results for every region of our state, including Western Mass.”

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll pictured with Elms College President Harry Dumay

 

Running with a Purpose

Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts held its annual spring 5K on June 3 at Western New England University. More than 1,000 girls participated in the event, along with their families, coaches, running buddies, and community members. Girls on the Run is a positive, physical-activity-based, youth-development program that uses running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls grades 3-8. During two 10-week programs each year, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season, celebratory 5K event.

Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts

 

Commemorating Juneteenth

Juneteenth was recognized in numerous ways around Western Mass. this year.  (Photos by Old Sturbridge Village and Silver Photography)

Old Sturbridge Village presented activities geared toward helping visitors better understand the day’s significance, including musical and poetry performances, an “Uncomfortable Truths” walking tour, storytelling, soul food, and more.

 

Juneteenth Concert Celebrating Freedom

The Springfield community came together for a flag raising at Court Square and then filled Symphony Hall to enjoy the first annual Juneteenth Concert Celebrating Freedom, featuring guest conductor Kevin Scott, Avery Sharpe and his quartet, the Extended Family Choir, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and the orchestra’s musicians

