Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Brianna Pohler individually and p/p/a Layla Cruz v. Robert Willis, MD; Rachel Mick, CPNP; and Ludlow Pediatrics

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $150,000+

Filed: 6/5/23

Donald Dion v. North Star Pulp & Paper Co. Inc., Casella Waste Systems, and Sharon LeBlanc

Allegation: Defamation, interference with contractual or advantageous relations: $50,000+

Filed: 6/5/23

Kaitlyn Peters v. Olympia Beacon Square LLC

Allegation: Fraud: $500,000

Filed: 6/6/23

Giovanni Gonzalez, Charise Gonzalez, Xain Gonzalez, p/p/a Charise v. Eversource Energy, Eversource Energe Service Co., Eversource Gas Co. of Massachusetts, and Eversource LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $3,078,000+

Filed: 6/7/23

Rose Entertainment LLC v. Dominic Kirchner, Damascus Holding LLC, and SR Commercial Realty Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of implied good faith and fair dealing, misrepresentation and fraud in the inducement, negligence: $400,000

Filed: 6/7/23

Brian Cancel Torres v. Bob’s Discount Furniture LLC d/b/a Bob’s Discount Furniture

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $7,921.05

Filed: 6/8/23