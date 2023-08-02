Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Helping Students Achieve

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) recently received a $10,000 donation from the Joseph & Anna C. Dias Jr. Family Foundation, in partnership with LUSO Federal Credit Union, to fund age-appropriate financial-literacy programs for students in Ludlow. JAWM programs are offered at no cost to schools and community groups throughout the four counties of Western Mass.

Community Support

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty recently presented a $2,250 donation to Stacey Perlmutter, director of Development for Shriners Children’s New England. The donation was made as a part of the 2023 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, in which the public was given the opportunity to cast their votes to support their favorite local charitable organizations. Shriners Children’s New England is a local clinic providing specialty orthopedic, neuromuscular, cleft lip and palate, and urologic care exclusively to children.

Having a Ball

bankESB recently awarded $5,000 to the Belchertown Pickleball Community and the Belchertown Orioles Athletic Assoc. to support the initiative of building two new community pickleball courts at 59 State St. in Belchertown. The Belchertown Pickleball Community ​is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization created to better the pickleball experience in Belchertown.

Celebrating Success

Executives from Hyundai Motor America visited Gary Rome Hyundai on July 27 to present several awards, including the 2022 Hyundai Board of Excellence Award and the Global Dealer Award. Pictured on top: from left, Bob Kim, Hyundai’s vice president of National Sales, presents the Global Dealer Award to Gary Rome, president and CEO of Gary Rome Auto Group, and Kevin Schechterle, general manager of Gary Rome Hyundai. Pictured below: the team at Gary Rome Hyundai and visiting Hyundai executives celebrate the awards.