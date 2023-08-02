Max on Monday

Aug. 7: Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame will host its fourth Max on Monday networking event from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other professionals while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar will be available for beverages. Max on Monday is an ideal opportunity for those who have been working remotely to reconnect with their colleagues and find inspiration in the company of others. Each Max on Monday event will feature a selection of local businesses. In August, the sponsored businesses will include M&T Bank, Fitzgerald Law, Conklin Office Furniture, and Hillside Dermatology. Representatives from these businesses will network and share information about their organizations. A local charity is also featured. The Aug. 7 event will spotlight the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The event will also showcase a local artist. For more information about Max on Monday or to register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding at (413) 244-4055 or [email protected].

Big E Creative Arts Exhibitor Applications

Through Aug. 14: Have you been sewing up a storm, creating other crafts, or discovering new, delicious recipes? The Creative Arts department at the Big E is looking for entries in a variety of categories for this year’s fair. The Big E is seeking exhibitors, both youth and adults, to be featured in a diverse showcase. Fairgoers walk through the New England Center to admire the displays of exhibitors’ crafts from numerous departments, including quilting, photography, knitting, jewelry/beading, dolls, holiday ornaments, jellies, honey, homemade granola, baked pie, decorated fake cake, dried food (new for this year), scroll saw, and many more. The deadline to enter for most departments is Monday, Aug. 14. The deadline for photography and fine arts has already passed. Entries must be dropped off or mailed in prior to the fair. Exhibitors have the chance to receive awards and ribbons. Entries will be on display for the duration of the fair, which runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. More information regarding rules, department-specific guidelines, entry limits, fees, entry deadlines, receiving dates, and how to enter can be found at www.thebige.com/creativearts. Questions may be directed to [email protected] or (413) 205-5015.

Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament

Sept. 26: The fifteenth annual Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament will be held at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. Tom Cosenzi, successful businessman and father of four, succumbed to brain cancer in 2009 at the early age of 52. His vision was that no other family would experience the pain that he and his family endured. It was his wish that his family and friends continue to raise money for neuro-oncology research so the burden of cancer can be eliminated for patients and their families. In his memory, the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament was formed. All money raised will go directly to benefit the work of Dr. Patrick Wen and his team of researchers in the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in search for a cure. The tournament has raised more than $1,458,135 in its 14-year history. Volkswagen of America has has signed on as the event’s 2023 presenting sponsor. Visit www.tomcosenzidrivingforthecure.com for registration, sponsorship opportunities, and more information. Questions may be directed to (413) 341-1917 or [email protected].

Jack Rome Memorial 5K

Oct. 7: Local canine celebrity Jack Rome, official greeter of Gary Rome Auto Group, who peacefully passed away last year, will now be memorialized with an annual 5K run/walk to benefit the Foundation for Thomas J. O’Connor (TJO) Animals. Sponsored by Gary Rome Hyundai and Western Mass News, the first annual Jack Rome Memorial 5K will take place at 10 a.m. at Forest Park in Springfield, and will be a family- and dog-friendly event. Visit runsignup.com/race/ma/springfield/jackromememorial5k to register. All funds raised will be donated directly to the Foundation for TJO Animals and will be used specifically for medical and veterinary care, emergency surgery, and rehabilitation services to help the animals find new, loving homes. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or for more information, contact Dara Davignon, executive assistant to Gary Rome, at [email protected] or (413) 420-8049.