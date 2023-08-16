Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Matching Grant

bankESB is supporting an effort by the Amherst Hurricanes Athletics Boosters to replace and reorient a condemned 23-year-old track and field with an eight-lane track and year-round playing fields. Parents, families, and community members will be able to purchase a seat or row in the new stands that will receive a named plaque, and bankESB will match donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000.

Driving Hope

Hyundai Hope donated $15,000 to Baystate Health Foundation (pictured). It also donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and $5,000 to the Thrive Center of Holyoke Community College (HCC), two local food sources combating food insecurity in the Greater Holyoke area. All donations were made as part of the car-seat safety event held at Gary Rome Hyundai on July 30.

Pathway to College

Springfield K-9 Officer Tom Horne and his K-9 partner, Alcatraz, recently demonstrated obedience training on the campus of American International College (AIC). The presentation, designed to showcase a potential career path for those interested in a degree in criminal justice, was part of an on-campus experience for visiting students and teachers from Duggan Academy in Springfield. Starting this fall, the AIC Pathway to College Program will provide Duggan’s high-school students with credit-bearing college classes.