North Adams Resident to Walk Across State to Raise Money for ROOTS Teen Center

NORTH ADAMS — On Friday, Aug. 18, Andrew Fitch of North Adams will embark on his second annual Berkshires cross-state walk to raise money for the Roots Teen Center. Fitch will walk from the Massachusetts-Connecticut border in North Canaan, Conn. to the Massachusetts-Vermont border in Stamford, Vt. over the course of five days.

Last year, Fitch walked across the state from Williamstown to Provincetown and raised more than $5,000 for the National Network of Abortion Funds, which helps remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access. This year, he has chosen to support the ROOTS Teen Center, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe, fun, and educational space for teens of the Northern Berkshires to hang out and participate in community-based events, workshops, and classes. Fitch will walk approximately 75 miles and will donate $2 to ROOTS for every mile he walks.

“I wanted to do something positive to bring awareness to ROOTS and help the youth of my community,” he said. “Roots Teen Center provides a safe space and empowering programs for young people who need them. I’m asking people to join me in supporting this important cause.”

Fitch invites the community to learn more about ROOTS and consider supporting them as well. Community members can make donations or pledge an amount for each mile walked. All proceeds will go directly to the ROOTS Teen Center.

Click here to make a donation, volunteer, or learn more about the route and meetup locations. Follow along on social media at #WALK4ROOTS.

“We are excited to work with Andrew on this walk and fundraiser to support our organization,” said Ellen Janis, board fundraising chair at the ROOTS Teen Center. “We have been so grateful for Andrew’s work with ROOTS over the past few months. We believe strongly in the potential of the young people in our community, and we are so grateful to have a partner like Andrew who wants to help us invest in their social and emotional well-being. Donations will help us continue providing essential services and resources to all teens in Northern Berkshires.”