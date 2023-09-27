Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Warm Welcome

Holyoke Community College (HCC) President George Timmons received a warm community welcome during a reception on Sept. 12 at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. It was the first public reception for Timmons, who began his tenure as HCC’s fifth president on July 13. The reception included the presentation of a $5,000 check from the dealership to the HCC Foundation to benefit the college’s Thrive Student Resource Center.

Collaborative Effort

TommyCar Collision Center announced a collaboration with Hampshire County TRIAD seniors and law enforcement to provide a customized Jeep Wrangler for the organization’s community-outreach efforts. TRIAD is dedicated to improving quality of life for seniors in Hampshire County by fostering collaboration between law-enforcement agencies and senior organizations. TommyCar Collision Center performed bodywork and applied graphics to transform the Jeep Wrangler into a visually striking vehicle that embodies the TRIAD mission.

What’s on Tap

More than 70 Franklin County business and nonprofit leaders gathered at Cameron’s Winery and the Back Room Brewing Company in Northfield on Sept. 14 network and celebrate the unveiling of the winery’s new outdoor beer and wine gardens. Owned by Leslie and Paul Cameron (pictured, center, with Jessye Deane, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce & Regional Tourism Council), Cameron’s Winery and the Back Room Brewing Company features nine families of wine, beer, hard cider, and a charcuterie and cheese shop.