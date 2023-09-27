North Brookfield Savings Bank Hosts Annual Food Drive

NORTH BROOKFIELD — North Brookfield Savings Bank’s annual food-drive fundraiser, held from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, helps provide much-needed food items to local neighbors and families in need.

For every item collected through the community, the bank will contribute $1, for a total of up to $3,000, to help fund the pantries’ operations. The bank’s goal is to collect at least 3,500 items in total, but the bank will also be contributing monetarily and is issuing a challenge to the community.

Community members are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items, paper goods, toiletries, or any monetary donations at any of NBSB’s branches anytime throughout the month of October, with the proceeds going directly to local food pantries.

The branch locations are 9 Gilbert St. and 35 Summer St., North Brookfield; 100 West Main St., East Brookfield; 128 West Main St., West Brookfield; 40 Main St., Ware; 4 Daniel Shays Highway, Belchertown; and 2060 Main St., Three Rivers.

Examples of non-perishable and non-food items that pantries can use are paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, diapers, and baby wipes; deodorant, soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste; dry and canned pasta and soups; canned meats, tuna, and salmon; peanut butter, jelly, tea bags, and ground coffee; canned vegetables and fruits; hot and cold cereals; rice; cake mixes, pancake mix, syrup, powdered milk, and granulated sugar; canned juices; baby food and baby formula; and granola and cereal bars.

“The unfortunate reality is that there are people who struggle with hunger close to home in our local communities. The food drive is a great opportunity for local community members and North Brookfield Savings Bank to work together to make a real difference in our communities by helping our neighbors,” said Nicole Syriac, Digital Marketing strategist at the bank. “It is always heartwarming to see the kindness and generosity displayed through this drive by our communities, and we are so grateful for the contributions they make each year.”